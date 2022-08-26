

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Pfizer Inc. (PFE) and BioNTech SE (BNTX) said Friday that they have completed a submission to the European Medicines Agency or EMA for a booster dose of an Omicron BA.4/BA.5-adapted bivalent COVID-19 vaccine for individuals 12 years of age and older. The submission followed application for Omicron BA.1-adapted bivalent vaccine submitted in July.



If authorized, both Omicron BA.1-adapted and Omicron BA.4/BA.5-adapted bivalent vaccines will be available in the European Union as early as September.



The bivalent vaccine contains 15-microgram of mRNA encoding the wild-type spike-protein of SARS-CoV-2, which is present in COMIRNATY (the original Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine) and 15-microgram of mRNA encoding the spike protein of the Omicron BA.4/BA.5 variants.



On August 22, Pfizer and BioNTech also completed a submission to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration requesting Emergency Use Authorization of a booster dose of an Omicron BA.4/BA.5-adapted bivalent COVID-19 vaccine for individuals 12 years of age and older.



