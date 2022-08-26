Germany has launched the world's first operational hydrogen trains and US researchers have presented a novel design for a tubular PEM fuel cell. ABB and Hydrogen Optimized, meanwhile, have expanded their strategic ties and Slovakia has moved forward with a major gas-blending pilot project.Landesnahverkehrsgesellschaft Niedersachsen (LNVG) has started operating 14 hydrogen-powered trains, as part of its plans to gradually replace diesel locomotives on a 100 km stretch of track (60 km) in northwestern Germany. Alstom's Coradia iLint trains are "now used on the world-premiere, 100% hydrogen train ...

