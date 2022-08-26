

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Agit Global has recalled nearly about 124,000 paddles sold with stand-up paddleboards due to risk of puncture or laceration.



According to Consumer Product Safety Commission, the paddle can suddenly break mid-shaft into two pieces during use, exposing sharp edges and posing a risk of serious injury including puncture or laceration hazards.



The recall involves Agit Global paddles, model years 2015 through 2020, that were sold with the 8', 8'6', 9'6', and 10'6' Wave Storm, Storm Blade, Ozoboard, True Wave, Bloo Tide, Dorsal, and Rock It Surf Stand-up paddleboards. The paddles are made of aluminum and are adjustable, between 5 and 7 feet in length.



The company said it has received 19 reports of the paddle breaking mid-shaft during use, including six reports of leg punctures or laceration injuries.



The firm has asked customers to immediately stop using the recalled paddles and contact Agit Global North America for a free, approximately two-foot long zippered paddle shaft sleeve, intended to be installed over the paddle shaft when the paddle is used.



The recalled paddles were solda at Costco, Home Depot, REI, Amazon, Walmart.com, Sam's Club and small surf/sporting goods stores nationwide and online from January 2015 through December 2020 for between $180 and $480.







