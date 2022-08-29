The Arrows Agency: Arrows Agency Expands Global Marketing Powerhouse

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 29, 2022 / The Arrows Agency, a digital marketing and advertising agency, has launched a global expansion of its award-winning client services. Headquartered in New York City, the agency now covers North America, Europe, Middle East, and Asia.

Founded by former executives in media, advertising, and global business advisory, Arrows takes a solutions-driven approach to developing bespoke growth programs for clients in industries ranging from CPG to AI. The agency focuses on building brands and expanding sales for clients through studying trends, understanding consumer behavior, staying on the cutting edge of innovation and creativity, and embracing data analytics.

The team behind Arrows has been responsible for $350MM in revenue generated for their clients, facilitating over $250MM of investments, and amassing over four billion impressions. The agency's current roster of clients ranges from medium to large enterprise companies. The founders have previously worked with many prestigious brands in entertainment, technology, luxury resorts, banks, major record labels, and film studios.

Arrows offers clients complete omnichannel support through a spectrum of marketing and advertising services including: marketing consulting and strategy, business development, market research and surveys, PR, branding, social media, influencer campaigns, social media management, PPC/Paid media, paid social advertising, web development, eCommerce development, content creation, and creative design.

According to a report from McKinsey, companies spend $1 trillion on marketing globally. The amount of revenue businesses allocate to marketing has increased steadily over the past 10 years, with average marketing percentage of revenue landing around 13% in 2021, compared to just 8% back in 2011. More than half of businesses surveyed plan to spend more time and money on marketing and web development in the next year.

