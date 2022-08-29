

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Olympus Corporation (OCPNY.PK), a Japanese maker of optics and reprography products, said on Monday that it has decided to sell Scientific Solutions Business to Bain Capital, for 427.6 billion yen.



The deal will be carried out by transferring all shares of its unit Evident Corp, a spun-off company to take over Olympus' Scientific Solutions Business.



The commencement of the transfer is expected to be held on January 4, 2023.



Evident was formed in 2021, and succeeded to Olympus's Scientific Solutions Business on April 1.



For the 12-month period to March, Scientific Solutions Business had posted operating earnings of 17.52 billion yen, on sales of 119.10 billion yen.



With this transaction, the company said: 'We expect to recognize a gain from the execution of the Transfer in the fourth quarter of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023. We will promptly announce the impact of the Transfer on our business performance as soon as the details are finalized.'







