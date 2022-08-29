

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Krispy Kreme, a doughnut company and coffeehouse chain, is launching a new doughnut on Monday, just for a day, in celebration of NASA's planned Artemis I mission.



The U.S. Space agency is planning to launch Artemis 1 rocket, an uncrewed test flight, around the moon on Monday morning. It is the first step ahead of NASA's Artemis II plan to eventually carry humans to the moon for the first time in 50 years.



The doughnut maker's special, limited-edition Artemis Moon doughnut will be available at Krispy Kreme locations across the United States only today.



The new doughnut is filled with cheesecake-flavored creme and dipped in a cookies-and-cream icing. The frosting swirls of cookie pieces are made to look like the surface of the moon.



Dave Skena, the brand's Global Chief Brand Officer, said, '...we created these delicious doughnuts to enjoy while you watch the launch. The Orion spacecraft atop the rocket will stay in space longer than any ship for astronauts has done without docking to a space station, but our Artemis Moon Doughnut will be available only Monday, so start the countdown and don't miss it!'



NASA's Orion crew capsule will be launched atop a new rocket called the Space Launch System, or SLS, on August 29 between 8:33 a.m. ET and 10:33 a.m. ET. The new Artemis I spacecraft will make a 239,000-mile trek to the moon.



Across the country, watch parties have been set up to commemorate the inaugural moon rocket mission. NASA is said to have allowed groups and organizations to sign up to host thousands of official watch parties and offered up educational information.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de