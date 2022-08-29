

MALTA (dpa-AFX) - Malta's economic growth quickened in the three months ended June, after easing in the previous three quarters, preliminary figures from the National Institute of Statistics showed Monday.



Gross domestic product expanded 14.7 percent year-on-year in the second quarter, outpacing the 11.8 percent increase in the first quarter.



On the expenditure side, total final consumption expenditure rose 7.5 percent annually in the June quarter, while gross fixed capital formation showed a negative contribution of 3.0 percent.



New exports gained 4.5 percent from last year, as exports surged 9.9 percent and imports grew at a slower rate of 5.5 percent.



In volume terms, the annual economic growth improved to 8.9 percent in the second quarter from 8.1 percent in the previous quarter.







