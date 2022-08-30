

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Big Lots Inc. (BIG):



Earnings: -$84.15 million in Q2 vs. $37.71 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$2.91 in Q2 vs. $1.09 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Big Lots Inc. reported adjusted earnings of -$66.00 million or -$2.28 per share for the period.



Analysts projected -$2.47 per share Revenue: $1.35 billion in Q2 vs. $1.46 billion in the same period last year.



