WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Semiconductor solutions provider Qorvo Inc. (QRVO) Tuesday announced the appointment of Grant Brown as Chief Financial Officer, effective August 29. Brown has served as interim chief financial officer and vice president of Treasury.







