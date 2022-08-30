

MOSCOW (dpa-AFX) - Ukraine says it has reclaimed four villages in the Russian occupied Kherson region after weeks of counter-offensive against Russian forces in the south.



With high precision strikes, Ukrainian troops are destroying Russian warehouses and control points to cut off Russian supply lines.



Kherson's Russian-backed leader Vladimir Leontiev said 15 missiles hit the region in the past two days.



Ukraine's presidential adviser Oleksiy Arestovych said the country's forces have broken through Russian defenses in many areas of the frontline.



'This process will not be very fast, but will end with the installation of the Ukrainian flag over all the settlements of Ukraine,' Arestovych said in a statement posted on his Telegram account Monday.



In his routine television address to the nation on the same day, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy vowed to 'chase' Russian troops to the border.



'The occupiers must know: we will chase them to the border. To our border, which line has not been changed,' he said.



Meanwhile, a team of inspectors from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) have arrived in Ukrainian capital Kiev ahead of their planned visit to he Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant, which has constantly been under attack by Russian forces.



The team, headed by IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi, consists of 14 experts from the United Nations' nuclear watchdog.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de