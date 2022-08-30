

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Germany's consumer price inflation accelerated more-than-expected in August, after easing in the previous two months, preliminary figures from Destatis showed on Tuesday.



The consumer price index rose 7.9 percent year-on-year in August , faster than the 7.5 percent increase in July. That was just above the 7.8 percent rise expected by economists.



The harmonized index of consumer prices, or HICP, climbed 8.8 percent year-on-year after an 8.5 percent increase in the prior month. That was in line with expectations.



Energy inflation was almost unchanged in August with the rate of increase easing fractionally to 35.6 percent from 35.7 percent in July. The rate of energy inflation has been high since the war in Ukraine began and consequently, the supply of Russian gas was interrupted.



Meanwhile, food price inflation rose to 16.6 percent from 14.8 percent. Costs for services were up 2.2 percent from last year.



Compared to the previous month, the CPI moved up 0.3 percent in August after a 0.9 percent increase in July.



The EU measure of inflation, HICP, climbed 0.4 percent after rising 0.8 percent in the previous month. Both monthly figures were in line with economists' forecasts.







