

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Dutch retail sales rose at a faster pace in July largely driven by turnover in food stores, data published by the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Wednesday.



Retail turnover adjusted for shopping days grew 5.5 percent annually in July, following a 0.7 percent rise in June.



The latest sales growth was the fastest since April, when sales grew 8.3 percent.



Turnover in non-food stores increased 2.9 percent annually in July and sales in food stores grew by 9.0 percent.



Online turnover gained 5.0 percent year-on-year in July.



On an unadjusted basis, retail sales increased 3.2 percent on year in July.



The retail sales volume declined 1.5 percent in July from the same period last year.







