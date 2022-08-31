Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 31.08.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 669 internationalen Medien
Hot Stock der Woche: Hier keine Rezessionssorgen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0ETU4 ISIN: US82706C1080 Ticker-Symbol: S9M 
Tradegate
31.08.22
13:18 Uhr
79,00 Euro
+1,50
+1,94 %
Branche
Halbleiter
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
SILICON MOTION TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION ADR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SILICON MOTION TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION ADR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
78,0079,0013:41
78,0079,0013:19
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
MAXLINEAR
MAXLINEAR INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
MAXLINEAR INC39,120+5,53 %
SILICON MOTION TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION ADR79,00+1,94 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.