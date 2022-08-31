

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Brown-Forman Corp. (BFB) released earnings for its first quarter that increased from last year



The company's earnings came in at $249M, or $0.52 per share. This compares with $192M, or $0.40 per share, in last year's first quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 11.0% to $1.01 billion from $0.91 billion last year.



Brown-Forman Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): $249M. vs. $192M. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.52 vs. $0.40 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $1.01 Bln vs. $0.91 Bln last year.



Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

BROWN-FORMAN-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de