

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted Emergency Use Authorization of a 30-microgram booster dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine, Bivalent (Original [15 microgram] and Omicron BA.4/BA.5 [15 microgram]) for individuals ages 12 years and older, Pfizer Inc. (PFE) and BioNTech SE (BNTX) said in a statement on Wednesday.



The companies noted that they will supply the original and bivalent vaccines under their existing supply agreement with the U.S. government. Booster vaccinations for individuals 12 years of age and older are anticipated to start subject to and after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) endorse a potential recommendation by the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices.



Pfizer and BioNTech said that they will begin shipping bivalent doses as directed by the U.S. government. Eligible U.S. residents will continue to receive the vaccine for free, consistent with the U.S. government's commitment to free access to COVID-19 vaccines.



The companies stated that an application for an Omicron-adapted bivalent vaccine for children 5 through 11 years of age is planned for submission to FDA in early October. The companies are working with the FDA to prepare an application for an Omicron-adapted bivalent vaccine in children 6 months through 4 years of age.



For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

BIONTECH-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de