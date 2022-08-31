

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Following the sharp pullback seen in the previous session, the price of crude oil saw further downside during trading on Wednesday.



Oil prices regained some ground after an initial sell-off but once again came under pressure in the latter part of the session.



Crude for October delivery tumbled $2.09 or 2.3 percent to $89.55 a barrel after plummeting $5.37 or 5.5 percent to $91.64 a barrel on Tuesday.



Concerns about the outlook for the global economy continued to weigh on oil prices following the release of disappointing Chinese data.



A report showing record high inflation in the Eurozone also led to worries aggressive monetary policy tightening by the European Central Bank could trigger a recession.



Oil prices recovered from their early lows after a report from the Energy Information Administration showed U.S. crude oil inventories fell by more than expected in the week ended August 26th.



The report showed crude oil inventories slid by 3.3 million barrels versus expectations for a decrease of about 1.5 million barrels.



The EIA also said gasoline inventories declined by 1.2 million barrels, while distillate fuel inventories inched up by 0.1 million barrels.







