

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - WPP Group PLC (WPP.L, WPPGY) said it is acquiring Newcraft, a data-first European ecommerce consultancy based in the Netherlands. Newcraft supports organisations in realising change, reaching growth targets and mastering digital capabilities. The business will join the Wunderman Thompson global network.



WPP Group said the acquisition will further strengthen its digital commerce capabilities and reflects the company's ongoing investment into its commerce offer for clients as consumer needs continue to change.



Mark Read, CEO of WPP, said: 'As we continue to invest in growth areas, Newcraft's extensive experience of transforming the digital offering of some of Europe's leading companies will further strengthen our global commerce proposition and drive results for clients.'







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

WPP-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de