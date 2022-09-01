

BROOKFIELD (dpa-AFX) - Indian Oil Corporation Limited has collaborated with Fiserv, Inc. (FISV) to enhance customer payment experiences and streamline its operations. IndianOil outlets in India are now seamlessly connected with Fiserv for acceptance of digital payments and IndianOil loyalty schemes.



Through the Carat operating system from Fiserv, IndianOil has access to a cloud-based platform that enables the processing of debit cards, credit cards, FASTag-enabled payments, QR payments, UPI instant real-time payments, and digital wallets.



Carat from Fiserv is the unified, global operating system that enables payments anywhere and anytime, optimizes commerce across channels, and delivers embedded finance in ways that create new customer experiences.







