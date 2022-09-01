

HOOK (dpa-AFX) - Serco Group plc (SRP), an international supplier of services to governments, on Thursday announced the acquisition of ORS, a specialist provider of immigration services to public sector customers in Switzerland, Germany, Austria and Italy for up to CHF44 million or 39 million pounds.



ORS's revenue for the year ended 31 December 2021 was CHF110 million or 97 million pounds.



ORS is a Swiss-based provider of immigration services in several European countries, with a 30-year track record across the asylum and immigration process from initial country reception to orientation, care, community integration and repatriation.



Shares of Serco closed Wednesday's trading at 175.10 pence, down 1.20 pence or 0.68 percent from the previous close.







