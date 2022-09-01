

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Pernod Ricard (PDRDF.PK, PDRDY.PK, PRN.L) reported fiscal 2022 Group share of net profit from recurring operations of 2.12 billion euros, an increase of 32% from last year. Net earnings per share from recurring operations was 8.18 euros, up 32.7%.



Group share of net profit was 2.00 billion euros, up 53% reported, due to profit from recurring operations growth, reduced financial expenses and positive FX impact. The Group delivered organic operating margin expansion of 52 bps.



Net sales were 10.70 billion euros, up 21% from last year. Organic growth in net sales was 17%, for the fiscal year.



Alexandre Ricard, CEO, said: 'While we are faced with a challenging and volatile environment, I am confident that our unique competitive advantages and the rapid deployment of our digital transformation will enable us to deliver our FY23 to FY25 medium-term financial framework.'



For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

PERNOD RICARD-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de