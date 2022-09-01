

SAINT PAUL (dpa-AFX) - Patterson Companies Inc. (PDCO) reported a profit for first quarter that decreased from last year



The company's earnings totaled $24.59 million, or $0.25 per share. This compares with $34.00 million, or $0.35 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Patterson Companies Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $31.70 million or $0.32 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 5.6% to $1.52 billion from $1.61 billion last year.



Patterson Companies Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): $24.59 Mln. vs. $34.00 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.25 vs. $0.35 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $1.52 Bln vs. $1.61 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.25 to $2.35



