Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 01.09.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 669 internationalen Medien
Breaking News am Donnerstag! – Massiver Impact erwartet! Unglaublich stark: Marktführerschaft fix?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1XA8R ISIN: DK0060534915 Ticker-Symbol: NOVC 
Tradegate
01.09.22
15:42 Uhr
105,36 Euro
-0,38
-0,36 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
OMX Copenhagen 25
STOXX Europe 50
1-Jahres-Chart
NOVO NORDISK A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NOVO NORDISK A/S 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
105,28105,3415:43
105,34105,3615:44
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
FORMA THERAPEUTICS
FORMA THERAPEUTICS HOLDINGS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
FORMA THERAPEUTICS HOLDINGS INC13,4600,00 %
NOVO NORDISK A/S105,36-0,36 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.