

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Novo Nordisk and Forma Therapeutics, Holdings Inc. (FMTX) have entered into a definitive agreement under which Novo Nordisk will acquire Forma Therapeutics for $20 per share in cash, which represents a total equity value of $1.1 billion. Novo Nordisk noted that the acquisition will not impact its previously communicated operating profit outlook for 2022 or the ongoing share buy-back program. The transaction is anticipated to close in the fourth quarter of 2022.



Forma Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on transforming the lives of patients with sickle cell disease and rare blood disorders. Novo Nordisk said the acquisition, including its lead development candidate, etavopivat, is aligned with the company's strategy to complement and accelerate its scientific presence and pipeline in hemoglobinopathies.







