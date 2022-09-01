

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Public Service Enterprise Group (PEG) announced the appointment of Ralph LaRossa as president and executive officer, effective Thursday. He will also join the boards of Public Service Enterprise Group and Public Service Electric & Gas.



Previously LaRossa was chief operating officer of PSEG from January 2020 until September 2022, and president and COO of PSEG Power from June 2017 until September 2022.







