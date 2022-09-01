

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Biden Administration has announced a number of actions to strengthen the teaching profession and support schools in their effort to address teacher and staff shortages as the new school year begins.



This announcement includes new commitments from leading job platforms to make it easier for Americans to find opportunities in the education field, and new initiatives from teachers unions and national and state organizations to expand high-quality pathways into the profession for future teachers.



Leading talent recruitment and job platforms announced a series of new actions to make it easier for states and school districts to source, recruit, and hire job seeking teachers and school professionals, and to help more Americans find jobs in education.



ZipRecruiter is launching a new online job portal dedicated to K-12 school jobs. This portal will showcase job openings across public schools throughout the United States.



In October, Handshake will host a nationwide free virtual event to help current undergraduate students learn about pathways in the field of education.



Indeed is announcing that it will facilitate virtual hiring fairs for educators throughout the country.



The Department of Education and the Department of Labor have issued a joint letter to state and local education and workforce leaders urging them to take actions to address teacher and school staff shortages and invest in the teaching profession.



National organizations representing teachers, state school chiefs, governors, and teacher colleges are announcing that they are working together to expand high-quality registered teacher apprenticeship programs, teaching residencies, and Grow Your Own programs.



On Wednesday, First Lady Jill Biden, Secretary of Education Miguel Angel Cardona, Secretary of Labor Martin J. Walsh, Director of the Domestic Policy Council Susan Rice, the executive leadership of ZipRecruiter, Handshake, and leaders from the National Governors Association, American Federation of Teachers, National Education Association, Council of Chief State School Officers, and American Association of Colleges for Teacher Education met in the Roosevelt Room to discuss the staffing challenges the schools in the country are facing.







