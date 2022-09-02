

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Ashmore Group Plc (ASHM.L), a British investment manager, on Friday posted a decline in earnings for the fiscal 2022, reflecting a fall in revenues, and market weakness which resulted in a 49.9 million pounds unrealized mark-to-market loss on seed capital investments.



For the 12-month period to June, the London-headquartered firm posted a pre-tax profit of 118.4 million pounds, compared with 282.5 million pounds a year ago.



Net profit was at 91.9 million pounds or 12.61 pence per share, less than last year's 241.8 million pounds or 34.23 pence per share.



Operating income stood at 119.2 million pounds as against 258.3 million pounds posted for 2021.



Consistent with the lower revenue base but also lower operating costs, adjusted EBITDA for 2022 fell to 164.3 million pounds from 195.7 million pounds a year ago.



The seed capital investments segment generated a total mark-to-market loss of 49.9 million pounds, versus a gain of 92.5 million pounds in 2021.



Net revenues fell to 262.5 million pounds from 291.7 million pounds of previous fiscal.



The company has recommended a final dividend of 12.1 pence per share. If approved, the dividend will be paid on December 9, to all shareholders of record on November 4.







