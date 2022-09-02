

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French industrial gases company Air Liquide Group (AIQUY.PK) Friday confirmed its intention to withdraw from Russia.



The company has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the local management team with the objective to transfer its activities in Russia in the framework of an MBO (Management Buy Out). This project is notably subject to Russian regulatory approvals.



Air Liquide further said its activities in Russia will no longer be consolidated starting September 1, as a consequence of the evolution of the geopolitical context.



In Russia, Air Liquide employs close to 720 people. Its turnover in the country represents less than 1% of the total turnover.



The company expects the planned divestment project to local managers would allow an orderly, sustainable and responsible transfer of its activities in Russia, ensuring notably the continuity of oxygen supply to hospitals.



The company has previously announced, in the context of the closing of its accounts at June 30, an exceptional provision of 404 million euros on its assets in Russia, which has no impact on cash.







