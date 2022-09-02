

BUCHAREST (dpa-AFX) - Romania's producer price inflation increased at a faster rate in July, data from the National Institute of Statistics showed on Friday.



Producer prices rose 52.27 percent year-on-year in July, following a 48.05 percent increase in June.



Prices in the domestic market increased 67.43 percent annually in July and those of foreign market rose 25.87 percent.



Among the main industrial groups, prices for intermediate goods grew 28.10 percent yearly in July and those of energy surged 151.38 percent.



Prices for capital goods advanced 11.43 percent. Prices for durable consumer goods and non-durable consumer goods rose by 18.88 percent and 17.12 percent, respectively.



On a monthly basis, producer prices increased 5.22 percent in July.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de