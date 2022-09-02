

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Chinese telecom infrastructure provider UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (UTSI) announced Friday the appointments of Dan (Danjun) Xie as Chief Financial Officer, Lingrong Lu as Chief Technology Officer and Ellen (Yinghua) Chen as Chief Human Resources Officer,



All the appointments are effective from September 1.



Dan Xie previously served as Vice President of Global Finance for the company. Before joining UTStarcom, he worked as an auditor at Levi, Yetnikoff Chartered Accountants.



Lingrong Lu previously served as Vice President of R&D.



Ellen Chen served as Vice President of Global HR and Administration since January 2015.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

UTSTARCOM HOLDINGS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de