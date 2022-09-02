

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Spain's unemployment increased in August but the total unemployment level remained the lowest for the month of August since 2008, the labor ministry said Friday.



The number of people out of work increased 1.4 percent, or 40,428 in August from July. In the same period last year, unemployment rose by 54,371.



The number of unemployed totaled 2.924 million. The total number of unemployed was the lowest in a month of August since 2008.



Compared to August 2021, unemployment declined 12.29 percent or 409,675.



Among major economic sectors, unemployment decreased by 6,693 in the agricultural sector. Meanwhile, unemployment in the service sector rose 37,546 and by 5,095 in construction. In industry, unemployment was up 4,974 .



Further, data showed that unemployment among youth aged below 25 years rose by 8,881, or 4.71 percent compared to the previous month to a total of 197,486, its second best record in the entire historical series.







