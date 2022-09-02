

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - After a prolonged period of decrease in the number of people dying in the United States due to Covid, in the last two weeks, the toll has increased by 8 percent.



All other Covid metrics are continuing to show a falling trend, according to New York Times' latest tally.



Seven percent fall is reported in the number of patients getting infected with coronavirus in the last fortnight.



U.S. Covid hospitalizations fell to 37,453. 4,476 of these patients are admitted in intensive care units.



The nation's current test positivity rate is 14 percent.



With 679 additional deaths reporting on Thursday, the total number of people losing their lives due to coronavirus infection in the country has risen to 1,047,030, as per Johns Hopkins University's latest data.



117615 new infections on the same day took the total U.S. Covid cases to 94,652,294. North Carolina reported the most number of deaths - 492 - and cases - 21,898.



Florida reported the most number of deaths - 102 - while Ohio led in cases - 25,280



2527 additional deaths were reported globally on Thursday, taking the total number of people who lost their lives due to the pandemic so far to 6,498,009.



92,172,274 people have so far recovered from the disease, the Worldometer tally shows.







