Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - September 2, 2022) - Canada-based e-commerce platform developer 'MageMontreal' has announced the release of its Magento-based website solutions designed to help companies with their e-commerce projects and issues. The services provided by MageMontreal as part of this new announcement will include Magento web development, migration to Magento, Magento integration, conversion rate optimization, Magento website auditing and strategic consulting services for small and medium businesses. The main focus will be on offering customized consulting services to help retailers leverage advanced technologies.

The pandemic has enhanced the pace at which e-commerce platforms have been adopted by the retail industry across the globe. Statistics reveal that more than two billion consumers purchased products and services online in 2020 alone. MageMontreal was set up with the goal of optimizing the online shopping experience for both its clients and their online customers. This is done by providing them with access to user-friendly e-commerce platforms that can be navigated easily. The firm's services cover the full spectrum of solutions for an e-commerce project including its design, programming, system integration, strategic consulting, maintenance and support.

Senior officials at the firm underline that MageMontreal also intends to solve the complications that retailers face while operating from different locations, such as dealing with different customer bases, having different language preferences, managing multiple warehouses, and offering payment in different currencies, etc. Realizing that the spending of consumers on online shopping has increased drastically when compared with trends seen in previous years, MageMontreal intends to assist retailers as they develop customized, user-friendly websites in order to capitalize on this trend. MageMontreal seeks to address these complexities through their demand-tailored website development and designing solutions.

The issues faced by e-commerce platforms regarding the efficiency and appeal of their websites can often have a significant adverse effect on their businesses. MageMontreal believes that problems like poor website performance, managing multinational and multi-language infrastructure, and an inability to cross-sell or upsell must be dealt with through dynamic and interactive web design solutions. The company ensures that its clients are well assisted to overcome these challenges. It also equips them to solve issues like processing large-scale orders, tailoring pricing to different customers, poor mobile user engagement, cyber security threats, slow product searches and e-commerce logistical challenges.

"We are a certified Adobe solution partner on a mission to provide our clients with the most advanced and dynamic website designing and development solutions. At MageMontreal, we believe that delivering quality e-commerce websites and providing great customer service is what makes us unique in the Magento ecosystem. Our team of passionate developers truly enjoy creating fully-integrated Magento websites, something that is reflected in the quality of the work we deliver," says Guillaume Le Tual, Founder and CEO of MageMontreal.

