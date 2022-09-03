

WOONSOCKET (dpa-AFX) - Drugstore chain owner CVS Health Corp (CVS) is in advanced talks to buy home-healthcare company Signify Health Inc (SGFY) for about $8 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported citing people familiar with the matter.



CVS appears to have beat out other potential buyers including Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) and UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH), who had also been circling Signify for a deal. The deal could be announced soon, the Journal reported.



The report noted that there is still no guarantee that CVS will reach a deal for Signify, which has been exploring strategic alternatives since earlier this summer.



Bids for the company were due September 6, but the report has said that an eager buyer could make a move before then.







