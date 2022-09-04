UNION (dpa-AFX) - Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY) announced that its Chief Financial Officer Gustavo Arnal passed away on September 2, 2022.
'The entire Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. organization is profoundly saddened by this shocking loss,' the company said.
Arnal fell Friday afternoon from a New York skyscraper known as the 'Jenga' tower in downtown Manhattan, according to reports.
Gustavo Arnal, 52, joined Bed Bath & Beyond in May 2020 following a distinguished global career in finance at Avon, Walgreens Boots Alliance, and Procter & Gamble.
