

UNION (dpa-AFX) - Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY) announced that its Chief Financial Officer Gustavo Arnal passed away on September 2, 2022.



'The entire Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. organization is profoundly saddened by this shocking loss,' the company said.



Arnal fell Friday afternoon from a New York skyscraper known as the 'Jenga' tower in downtown Manhattan, according to reports.



Gustavo Arnal, 52, joined Bed Bath & Beyond in May 2020 following a distinguished global career in finance at Avon, Walgreens Boots Alliance, and Procter & Gamble.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

BED BATH & BEYOND-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de