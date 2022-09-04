Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Sonntag, 04.09.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 669 internationalen Medien
600% bis zum Allzeithoch! 41 Mio. in der Kasse als Kurs-Turbo!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 884304 ISIN: US0758961009 Ticker-Symbol: BBY 
Tradegate
02.09.22
21:57 Uhr
8,652 Euro
-0,023
-0,27 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
BED BATH & BEYOND INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BED BATH & BEYOND INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
8,0008,50019:00
8,5758,67002.09.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
BED BATH & BEYOND
BED BATH & BEYOND INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BED BATH & BEYOND INC8,652-0,27 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.