

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Close Brothers Group Plc (CBG.L), a British merchant banking group, Monday announced the appointment of Bradley Dyer as the Chief Executive Officer of Winterflood Securities.



He succeeds Winterflood Securities' Chief Executive Philip Yarrow, who has decided to retire and step down from his role on September 20. Yarrow has been with Winterflood for 22 years including acting as chief executive for the last seven years.



Dyer is currently Board Director and Managing Director at Winterflood Securities. He will also join the Group Executive Committee.



Dyer joined Winterflood in 2004 as a senior dealer and was appointed Associate Director in 2014. He was appointed to the Winterflood Board as a Director in 2017 and became Head of Trading in 2018. He was promoted to Managing Director in April 2022.







