

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - 3i Infrastructure plc (3IN.L) Monday said it has completed its $377 million investment to acquire Global Cloud Xchange or GCX, a global data communications service provider.



The transaction was announced in November 2021 and completed on September 2, 2022.



GCX is also owner of the world's largest private subsea fibre optic network. GCX trading and cash flow performed strongly in the year to March 31, 2022 and the good momentum in the business has continued into the company's current financial year.



3i Infrastructure noted that it has raised additional acquisition debt in March 2022, reducing its previously announced equity commitment of $512 million.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

3I INFRASTRUCTURE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de