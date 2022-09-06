

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. stocks were little changed on Tuesday and the pound rebounded from two-year lows after reports that incoming prime minister Liz Truss has drawn up plans to freeze energy bills for U.K. households.



The benchmark FTSE 100 was up 0.1 percent at 7,296 after closing 0.1 percent higher the previous day.



Energy and services company Centrica jumped nearly 4 percent on reports the company is in talks to boost financing.



Industrial equipment rental company Ashtead lost 2.8 percent despite reporting higher Q1 revenue and profits.



Berkeley Group surged 4.7 percent. The housebuilder announced it is 'on track' to meet its profit guidance in the year ending next April.



Energy stocks declined as oil prices steadied after a two-day rally. BP Plc and Shell both fell over 2 percent.







