

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Truist Insurance Holdings, Inc., a subsidiary of Truist Financial Corp. (TFC), on Tuesday, announced signing of a definitive agreement to acquire BankDirect Capital Finance, a nationwide premium finance company, from Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. (TCBI).



Upon closing of the deal, BankDirect will operate as a division of AFCO Credit Corp., Truist Insurance Holdings' existing premium finance operation in the U.S.



The transaction will add over $3 billion in loans to Truist Insurance Holdings' premium finance business-which also includes CAFO Inc., its Canadian operation-while broadening its business into the life insurance arena. The transaction, which is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2022, is subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions.







