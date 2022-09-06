

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Queen Elizabeth II on Tuesday appointed Liz Truss as the United Kingdom's new Prime Minister.



Truss, who was elected new Conservative leader the day before, was named the country's 58th Prime Minister after she met the Queen at Balmoral Castle in Aberdeen, Scotland.



The 47-year-old leader will make her first address to the nation later Tuesday from outside Downing Street, and is expected to name her Cabinet.



Truss is the third female prime minister in British history after Margaret Thatcher and Teresa May.



She is taking over Britain's top executive post at a time the country is going through a difficult economic situation. Inflation is in double-digits while food and energy prices are soaring by thousands of pounds.



Liz Truss is Conservative party's fourth leader in six years as Boris Johnson resigned as leader of the party in July under pressure after a mass resignation of Cabinet ministers from his scandal-plagued government.



Earlier in the day, Boris Johnson tendered his resignation and the Queen accepted it.



In his last speech as Prime Minister, he called himself 'a booster rocket' that had 'fulfilled its function'. 'This is it, folks,' Johnson said as he defended his record in an address outside No 10. He called on the Tories to unite behind his successor.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de