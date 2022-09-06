

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold prices dropped on Tuesday as the dollar gained in strength against most of its major counterparts after earlier weakness.



The dollar index fell on improved risk sentiment after Chinese policymakers pledged to make renewed efforts to boost its Covid-hit economy.



However, the index, which dropped to 109.38, rallied to a fresh 20-year high at 110.55 around mid morning before paring some gains, dropping to 110.28.



The dollar rose and treasury yields moved up after a report from the Institute for Supply Management (ISM) showed service sector activity in the U.S. unexpectedly grew at a slightly faster rate in the month of August.



Gold futures for December ended lower by $9.70 or about 0.6% at $1,712.90 an ounce.



Silver futures for December ended higher by $0.027 at $17.908 an ounce, while Copper futures for December settled at $3.4620 per pound, gaining $0.0485.



The ISM said its services PMI inched up to 56.9 in August from 56.7 in July, with a reading above 50 indicating growth in the sector. The uptick surprised economists, who had expected the index to dip to 55.1.



The report is a positive sign for the economy but may have led to concerns the Federal Reserve will see the data as an indication that it can continue to aggressively raise interest rates.



China announced a slew of measures, including increased debt issuances and infrastructure spending to shore up the flagging economy.



China's central bank slashed the amount of foreign-exchange deposits banks need to set aside as reserves for the second time this year in a bid to support tumbling yuan.



Earlier in the day, Australia's central bank raised its cash rate to the highest level since 2015, saying it remained committed to returning inflation to the 2-3% range over time while keeping the economy on an even keel.



The European Central Bank meets on Thursday, with economists expecting another outsized rate hike to fight soaring inflation.







