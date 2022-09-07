

SWINDON (dpa-AFX) - WH Smith plc (SMWH.L), on Wednesday, issued pre-close trading update, and said it expects the outcome for the year to 31 August 2022 to be in line with the upgraded expectations.



The company stated that it continued to see a strong performance from Travel in the second half, with Group revenue comfortably in excess of pre-Covid levels.



Total Group revenue as a percentage of 2019 total revenue has been 84% for the first half period, 112% for 26 weeks to 27 August 2022.



Despite some ongoing disruption, the company's Travel businesses have continued to benefit from the recovery in passenger numbers across all its key travel markets. Meanwhile, WH Smith noted that its High Street business is performing in line with expectations.







