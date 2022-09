Platform addresses market demand for institutional-grade digital asset yield and staking services.Zug - SEBA Bank, a leading global crypto bank, simplifying access to the digital assets economy through a suite of fully regulated banking services, has today launched Ethereum staking services, an institutional-grade offering enabling clients to earn staking rewards on Ethereum, the second largest cryptocurrency by market cap. The launch of SEBA Bank's Ethereum staking services caters to growing...

