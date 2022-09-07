As part of the agreement, BCT will market, implement, and support all Temenos products and solutions in India, Sri Lanka, Nepal and Bhutan.Geneva - Temenos and Bahwan CyberTek (BCT), a global digital transformation company, announced the signing of an exclusive strategic agreement to scale Temenos' operations in India, Sri Lanka, Nepal and Bhutan. As part of the agreement, BCT will market, implement, and support all Temenos products and solutions in these countries. The agreement is exclusive for seven years, and signals Temenos'...

