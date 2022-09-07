

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (UAL) said, compared to the third quarter 2019, the company now expects third quarter 2022 adjusted operating margin to improve to approximately 10.5%. The company's prior guidance was approximately 10%.



United Airlines continues to see a strong demand environment and now expects third quarter 2022 total operating revenue to be up around 12% from third quarter 2019. The previous guidance was approximately 11%.



The company noted that third quarter 2022 capacity is trending higher than originally expected and is now expected to be down 10% to 11% versus third quarter 2019. The prior guidance was a decline of approximately 11%.



The company now expects third quarter 2022 CASM-ex to be up around 16% versus third quarter 2019. Prior guidance range was 16% - 17%, for the quarter.







