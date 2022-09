WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Truist Financial Corp. (TFC) Wednesday named Mike Maguire as chief financial officer, effective September 15.



Maguire succeeds Daryl Bible and has been serving as chief consumer finance and payments officer.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

TRUIST FINANCIAL-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de