

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - President Joe Biden has nominated two congressional representatives and three public delegates for the United States at the 77th Session of the UN General Assembly meeting beginning on September 13 in New York City.



Idaho Republican Senator Jim Risch and Democrat Senator for Vermont Patrick Leahy are the congressional representatives.



S. Douglas Bunch, Carol Leslie Hamilton and Andrew Weinstein are the nominees for Public Delegates, according to a press release from the White House.



Patrick Leahy is the President Pro Tempore of the Senate and Chairman of the Senate Appropriations Committee. He served for more than 30 years as Chair or Ranking Member of the Senate Appropriations Foreign Operations and State Department Subcommittee where he worked with Democratic and Republican administrations on funding, oversight and management of U.S. foreign policy, including U.S. contributions to the UN, its peacekeeping operations, food security, global health, and environmental programs.



Jim Risch is the ranking member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee. As the lead Republican on the committee, Risch is focused on protecting the security and interests of the American people. Risch has introduced and advanced several legislative packages, including the first comprehensive legislative strategy to compete with China across a number of areas.







