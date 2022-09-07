

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - GameStop Corp. (GME) reported Loss for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at -$108.7 million, or -$0.36 per share. This compares with -$61.6 million, or -$0.21 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, GameStop Corp. reported adjusted earnings of -$107.1 million or -$0.35 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.38 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 3.4% to $1.14 billion from $1.18 billion last year.



GameStop Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): -$108.7 Mln. vs. -$61.6 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): -$0.36 vs. -$0.21 last year. -Analyst Estimate: -$0.38 -Revenue (Q2): $1.14 Bln vs. $1.18 Bln last year.



Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

GAMESTOP-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de