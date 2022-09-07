

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for ReneSola Ltd. (SOL):



Earnings: -$0.20 million in Q2 vs. $6.95 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.00 in Q2 vs. $0.10 in the same period last year. Revenue: $8.21 million in Q2 vs. $18.53 million in the same period last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $22 - $25 Mln Full year revenue guidance: $100 - $120 Mln



Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

RENESOLA-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de