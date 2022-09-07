

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (AEO):



Earnings: -$42.47 million in Q2 vs. $121.51 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.24 in Q2 vs. $0.58 in the same period last year. Excluding items, American Eagle Outfitters Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $6.66 million or $0.04 per share for the period.



Analysts projected $0.13 per share Revenue: $1.20 billion in Q2 vs. $1.19 billion in the same period last year.



