

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Associated British Foods plc (ASBFY.PK, ABF.L), on Thursday, said it sees group revenue for the year well ahead of last year. Also, the company expects adjusted operating profit for the Group to be significantly ahead of last financial year, in line with the company's expectations.



In food businesses, higher revenues reflect price actions and some volume increases, especially in Ingredients. In Primark, the much higher revenues reflect the ending of COVID-related restrictions and the resumption of more normal customer behaviour.



Net debt is expected to be some £1.7 billion, including lease liabilities of £3.2 billion.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de