

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - International Public Partnerships (INPP.L) reported that its first half profit before tax from continuing operations increased to 219.2 million pounds from 27.2 million pounds, prior year. The Group noted that this was principally reflective of the unrealised fair value gain on the portfolio in the period. Earnings per share was 12.38 pence compared to 1.68 pence. Total income for the period was 237.2 million pounds compared to 43.5 million pounds.



The Board has also reconfirmed its full-year dividend targets for 2022 and 2023 at 7.74 pence per share and 7.93 pence per share, respectively.



